Emergency crews are on scene of a collision in Kelowna at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road.

At least four people were injured in the crash, with one person needing to be extricated.

Traffic is slow going in the area, with vehicles headed north backed up to Duck Lake.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

More to come.

