One person taken by air ambulance to hospital after crash north of Vernon

Incident between two vehicles happed north of the weigh scales Saturday, July 17

One person was taken by air ambulance to hospital following a Saturday motor-vehicle incident on Highway 97 north of Vernon.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Elmwood Road and the highway at around 5:30 p.m.

“One occupant was trapped and the second vehicle caught fire, igniting a grass fire,” said Brad Stickle, deputy fire chief of the BX Swan Lake Fire Department on Sunday, July 18. “The crews stopped the fire short of the other vehicle. We extricated one occupant out of a vehicle and that person was taken by medevac to hospital.”

The incident closed the highway north and south for about an hour. Traffic was detoured around the site by the use of Pleasant Valley Road.

