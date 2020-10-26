Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a seven-vehicle chain reaction collision early Monday morning, Oct. 26. (File photo)

One person injured in seven-vehicle chain-reaction collision in Salmon Arm

Snow packed to ice, speed contributing factors behind collisions

Slippery snowy conditions and people not driving accordingly led to a seven-vehicle collision in Salmon Arm.

At 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to an accident scene at 10th Ave SE and 5th Ave SE.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said a total of seven vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction of collisions that sent one person to hospital with minor injuries.

It was determined the snow covered road had packed to ice. This, and drivers not travelling at speeds relative to conditions, were contributing factors behind the collisions.

West said it began when one driver stopped on 10th Ave SE. The driver of a second vehicle was able to stop without hitting the first vehicle. Five more vehicles came down the hill over time, some travelling slowly and with good winter tires, and were able to stop, only to be collided into by another vehicle.

West said there was a number of other vehicles stuck on the hill that were not involved in the collisions.

“In Salmon Arm, it is wise when it is snowing to avoid the big hills, if possible,” advised West. “Amend your route and allow crews get a chance to plow, sand and salt.

“Take the flattest routes possible. The flatter indirect route may take a bit longer but is worth it.”

West noted there were a number of other fender benders and single-vehicle collisions around the community during the morning commute to work.

“Winter is here early; please slow down, drive with care and get the snow tires on.”

Salmon Arm

Most Read