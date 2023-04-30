Emergency crews are on scene of a single motorcycle crash on Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country. (Jordy Cunningham/Lake Country Calendar)

Emergency crews are on scene of a single motorcycle crash on Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country. (Jordy Cunningham/Lake Country Calendar)

One person being treated in ambulance following single motorcycle crash in Lake Country

Traffic on Pelmewash Parkway is single-lane alternating

Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident on Pelmewash Parkway by Wood Lake Terrace RV.

Lake Country Fire and ambulance were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash just before 2:30 p.m.

RCMP officers are also on scene.

The parkway is down to single-lane alternating traffic.

A Black Press reporter on scene says one person is being treated in the ambulance.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashLake Countrymotorcycle

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna and Vernon shatter temperature records as spring weather returns
Next story
Pope voices willingness to return Indigenous loot, artifacts

Just Posted

Emergency crews are on scene of a single motorcycle crash on Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country. (Jordy Cunningham/Lake Country Calendar)
One person being treated in ambulance following single motorcycle crash in Lake Country

Downtown Vernon (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo) City staff are recommending that Vernon council support a summer block closure on 30th Avenue for a third straight year. Last year the Downtown Vernon Association surveyed its business members on whether they support a downtown block closure for two months in the summer. The survey, which council discussed May 9, 2022, found that 42 per cent of respondents strongly support the idea. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)
Kelowna and Vernon shatter temperature records as spring weather returns

BC Wildfire Service has reclassified a fire north of Merritt, the Snake Road Wildfire, as being held. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire north of Merritt being held

WFG Marketing Director Denise Martell (second from the left) presented PLAN Okanagan representatives Sarah Bickert (far left), Mary Bickert (second from the right), and Lena Charlton (far right) with a cheque for $22,853 on April 30, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
World Financial Group supporting Okanagan families with disabilities through charitable trust