One person being treated in ambulance following single motorcycle crash in Lake Country

Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident on Pelmewash Parkway by Wood Lake Terrace RV.
Lake Country Fire and ambulance were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash just before 2:30 p.m.
RCMP officers are also on scene.
The parkway is down to single-lane alternating traffic.
A Black Press reporter on scene says one person is being treated in the ambulance.
The story will be updated as information becomes available.
