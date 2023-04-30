One person being treated in ambulance following single motorcycle crash in Lake Country

Traffic on Pelmewash Parkway is single-lane alternating

Emergency crews are on scene of a single motorcycle crash on Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country. (Jordy Cunningham/Lake Country Calendar)

Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident on Pelmewash Parkway by Wood Lake Terrace RV.

Lake Country Fire and ambulance were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash just before 2:30 p.m.

RCMP officers are also on scene.

The parkway is down to single-lane alternating traffic.

A Black Press reporter on scene says one person is being treated in the ambulance.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashLake Countrymotorcycle