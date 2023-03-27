Robin Bousquet was arrested near Nakusp on March 27. (RCMP photo)

Robin Bousquet was arrested near Nakusp on March 27. (RCMP photo)

One of B.C.’s ‘most wanted’ arrested near Nakusp: Charges date back to the ’90s

Robin Bousquet was arrested near Nakusp on March 27

Nakusp RCMP has arrested one of the province’s ‘most wanted’ criminals.

According to Cpl. Thomas Gill of the Nakusp RCMP, police received reports that Robin Bousquet, a 47-year-old violent offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating the conditions of his parole, was staying at a house in the Fauquier area, approximately 55 km south of Nakusp.

On Monday (March 27) morning, police arrived at the house, where he was found alongside another individual. Bousquet was arrested without issue and transported to Nakusp RCMP headquarters.

Bousquet will be moved to a federal correctional facility where he will serve the remaining time on his sentence for a number of charges including breaking and entering and theft which date back to the mid-90’s.

Cpl. Gill added that the general public’s assistance was instrumental in locating and arresting Bousquet.

READ MORE: Forging ahead: How a Revelstokian made a career of molding metal

READ MORE: Princeton Posse assistant coach dies in vehicle crash

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NakuspRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Millennials dominate insolvencies as credit card, student loan, CERB tax debts add up
Next story
B.C. to provide 330 new homes for people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Afternoon commute slowed by crash on Hwy. 97 in Kelowna

Three Lakes Brewing has plans for a microbrewery near Kelowna International Airport. (Photo/Three Lakes Facebook)
Trio of local women tap north Kelowna location for new microbrewery

The 2022 B.C. Cannabis Summit was held in Kelowna from April 20-22. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Indigenous producer takes title partnership for B.C. Cannabis Summit

Kelowna fire crews were called to Reid Road for a burn pile that may have gotten out of control. (Photo/Brittany Webster)
Fire crews extinguish out of control ‘burn pile’ in east Kelowna

Pop-up banner image