A small fire has broke out near Crazy Creek off Highway 1

One new wildfire, two blazes held in Kamloops Fire Centre

Fire breaks out near Revelstoke and Highway 1

Two wildfires that sparked in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Tuesday are now considered held.

However, near Highway 1 and Revelstoke another blaze has broke out at Crazy Creek. The fire is estimated to be .01 hectares in size and possibly human caused.

The Meander Hills fire near Merritt grew to 6 hectares overnight but is not considered to grow any further.

Another blaze 100 meters west of Lytton Road grew to .90 hectares and is also considered held.

The BC Wildfire Centre is dispatching crews to the Crazy Creek area.

More to come.

