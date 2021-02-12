A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)

Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

Interior Health is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Friday (Feb. 12).

The update brings the total number of cases in the region since testing began to 6,916, of which 880 remain active. The virus has now caused 84 deaths in the region.

The additional death was recorded at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna, and comes just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in the region, which took place on Valentine’s Day 2020.

“It was Feb. 14, 2020, that we saw COVID reach our region after seeing it spread around the world, country and province. After a year of responding to this challenging pandemic, sadly we continue to experience its impact. Today we are reporting another person from long-term care has passed away due to COVID-19,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown.

“We send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers during this difficult time.”

Ahead of this year’s Valentine’s Day weekend, Brown urged members of the public to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus.

“Refrain from gathering, follow public health guidance and connect with loved ones, virtually.”

Forty-three people are hospitalized with 13 in critical care. A total of 5,951 have recovered.

One additional case was linked to the Big White cluster, while 11 additional cases were announced in connection to the Williams Lake area cluster. The cluster in the Fernie region saw no additional cases.

The health authority provided the following update on other outbreaks in the region:

  • Carrington Place in Vernon has two cases: one resident and one staff. There is one active case.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has nine cases: one resident and eight staff. There are seven active cases.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 29 cases: 16 residents and 13 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 18 active cases.
  • Royal Inland Hospital has 105 cases: 36 patients and 69 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 32 active cases.
  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There are no active cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 31 cases: 23 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 38 cases: 27 residents, 11 staff/other, with six deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are two active cases.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 70 cases: 47 residents and 23 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

READ MORE: COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack
Next story
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines in the Okanagan

Just Posted

(File photo)
Cannabis facility proposed in Enderby

The indoor facility would exceed the 500-square-metre limit, provide 15 jobs

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

The future of Rutland Middle School is hanging over how the Central Okanagan School District addresses rising enrolment issues in the Rutland community. (File photo)
No readily accessible options for replacing Rutland Middle School

Central Okanagan Public Schools confront rising enrolment issues in Rutland community

Vernon-born indie pop-rock trio daysormay released their video for Everything is Changing Feb. 12, 2021. (Eli Garlick - Contributed)
WATCH: Vernon homecoming for daysormay’s latest video

Indie pop-rock trio use Kal Lake park and Middleton Mountain as backdrop in newest video

Hundreds of hate flyers have once again been dropped along Vernon streets, as pictured here Friday, Feb. 12 in the 1700 block of 43rd Street. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Racist notes return to Vernon streets

Hundreds littered in Mission Hill area of Vernon

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines in the Okanagan

Here are this week’s most impactful stories around the Okanagan

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

Most Read