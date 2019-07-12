One man injured in three vehicle crash by Kelowna mall

An accident on Springfield Road has sent one man to hospital and has blocked traffic

Emergency crews remain on scene at a Kelowna car accident that has sent one man to hospital.

A three-car collison was reported just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon on Springfield Road and Barlee Road in Kelowna near the entrance to Orchard Park Plaza.

Both lanes of traffic heading south bound on Springfield Road in Kelowna are blocked due to a three vehicle collision. One man has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. More to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/GGloyGxROX — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 12, 2019

The accident was reported to have been caused by series of rear-enders.

Both southbound lanes on Springfield Road remain closed as police investigate the collisions and await tow trucks to clear the street.

