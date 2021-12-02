Voting is well underway at Vernon Secondary School, one of three voting locations in Vernon. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

One last chance to cast an advanced vote ahead of Vernon byelection

Final advanced poll today (Thursday) ahead of Saturday general election

The fourth of five advance voting days for Vernon’s 2021 municipal by-election saw 178 people cast their vote.

There is now just one more advance voting opportunity today, Thursday, Dec. 2 at Vernon Council Chambers until 8 p.m.

The general election Day is Saturday, Dec 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Priest Valley Gym, Ellison Elementary, Vernon Secondary and Community Baptist Church.

For information on eligibility for voting, a list of acceptable identification to vote, a candidate list and more, visit vernon.ca/elections.




