West Kelowna emergency crews responded to reports of a person stuck under a forklift

West Kelowna emergency crews responded to an area just off the Okanagan Connector near Peachland after a forklift fell over and landed on top of a person on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Maxwell Road.

The patient was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Black Press Media has requested further information from West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

