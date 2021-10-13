One found dead after Thanksgiving morning house fire in Kelowna

An investigation into the cause of the house fire is still ongoing

One person is dead after an early-morning house fire on Thanksgiving Day in Kelowna.

The Kelowna RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, Kelowna Fire Department and BC Coroners Service are investigating the cause of the fatal blaze, which occurred at a home on Timberline Road near Kelowna’s southernmost point early on Monday, Oct. 11.

Due to the structural damage of the residence and the danger posed by the roof collapse, crews were initially unable to enter the home.

Investigators continued to search the wreckage for occupants on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and located a body. The identity of the person who died remains unknown at this time.

“Kelowna RCMP is working in partnership with the BC Coroners Service to investigate and determine the identity of the deceased,” said Const. Solana Paré.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna Mounties at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

