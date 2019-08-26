One fish, two fish: Okanagan Kokanee salmon prep for spawning season

Regional District of Central Okanagan to educate public on importance of Kokanee salmon

Kokanee Salmon at the south end of Comox Lake with redd (nest) in foreground. (submitted)

Kokanee salmon are preparing for their annual exhibition upstream. Each year, the spawning salmon run along the tributaries and Okanagan Lake waterfront each summer and through the fall, local streams will run red with the freshwater cousins of the Sockeye along with the hungry bears feasting on the bounty.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is taking the opportunity to host a Fins and Fur exhibit from 10-5 p.m. at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan in Mission Creek Regional Park through until Sept. 29, 2019.

Those in the audience can learn more about the integral relationship between fish and bears in the Okangan.

Each Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., RDCO parks interpreters will educate members of the public about spawning season of the Kokanee salmon at Mission Creek Regional Park and Hardy Falls Regional Park.

The Kikinee Salmon Festival will take place on Sept. 22 at Mission Creek park to celebrate and the Kokanee salmon spawning season.

The fun, free, family event will include performances from local entertainment, ‘fishy’ displays and activities for people of all ages.

