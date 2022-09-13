The Independent Investigations Office of BC has been notified, and is investigating the actions of police. (Tracey Henderson Facebook)

One dead, one injured, in police incident near Keremeos

Man allegedly pulls gun as RCMP attempt to serve warrants

One person is dead, and another seriously injured, following an incident involving RCMP officers in Keremeos, Tuesday, Sept. 13.

According to a press release, events began to unfold at about 7:45 a.m., at a property on the 4100 block along Highway 3 near the village.

RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team attended the address to attempt to arrest a man and woman for outstanding warrants.

While attempting to enforce the warrants, the man allegedly produced a weapon and was shot by police. The incident continued and the woman was also shot as a result.

The man died at the scene and the woman was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) has been notified, and is investigating the actions of police. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Due to potential dangers at the location, the BC RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit has been contacted and will be attending the scene. The area has been cordoned off and secured.

Highway 3 was closed to traffic for several hours following the incident.

Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
