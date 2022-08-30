The Cowichan River has claimed the life of a 56-year-old Vancouver man. (file) The Cowichan River has claimed the life of a 56-year-old Vancouver man. (Citizen file photo)

The Cowichan River has claimed the life of a 56-year-old Vancouver man. (file) The Cowichan River has claimed the life of a 56-year-old Vancouver man. (Citizen file photo)

Vancouver man dies in Vancouver Island tubing tragedy

A 56-year-old Vancouver man died after being carried through section of Cowichan River rapids

A 56-year-old Vancouver man has died tubing Cowichan River.

On Monday, Aug. 29 just after 6:30 p.m. the Lake Cowichan RCMP were called to help with an incident at Marie Canyon off of Riverbottom Road east ofthe town of Lake Cowichan.

According Sgt. Chris Manseau, acting senior media relations officer for the B.C. RCMP, witnesses reported the man had been tubing with friends andhad planned to get out of the water before the Marie Canyon rapids but he was unable to do so.

“The friends of the deceased lost sight of him, but later located him approximately 500 metres down the river,” Manseau said. “When the man wasfound he was in immediate medical distress, and first aid measures were given immediately.”

Paramedics and members of the Lake Cowichan Fire Department also assisted with life saving measures but the man died at the scene, police said.

“The Cowichan River is a very popular spot for tubing and swimming, and the RCMP want to remind those partaking to use caution as sudden changesin the river can cause unforeseen hazards,” Manseau said. “Though important, swimming skills alone aren’t always enough to save a life. Manydrowning incidents involve other factors that swimming skills alone cannot prepare an individual for.”

The identity of the victim has not been released by police.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating.

RELATED: VIDEO: Want safe tubing? Lake Cowichan mayor, local operator say stay close to town

cowichan valleyDeath

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Over the moon’: Repairing instead of discarding delights Shuswap residents

Just Posted

Lake Life Lottery gives B.C. residents a chance to win more than $2 million in prizes. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Lake Life Lottery launches in support of Kelowna General Hospital and YMCA

The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP want to keep prolific thief off the streets

Dress for Success Kelowna is hosting a pop-up clothing sale from Sept. 8 to 10 (contributed)
Dress for Success in Kelowna this September

The lights in South East Kelowna were most visible at night.(Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17.) (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Government comes together across Okanagan Lake to dim lights for residents

Pop-up banner image