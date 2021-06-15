(The Canadian Press)

One dead in Yukon’s COVID-19 outbreak, total pandemic cases climb to 107

outbreak involves nearly two dozen patients and linked to high school graduation events

Another death has been recorded in Yukon linked to COVID-19, the third fatality in the territory since the pandemic began last year.

Yukon’s acting chief medical health officer, Dr. Catherine Elliott, says the person who died was a unvaccinated Whitehorse resident.

She says the person became ill after contact with someone who was diagnosed with the virus.

Elliot confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in the territory and says all involve the Gamma variant associated with Brazil.

The total case count in the territory is now 107 and Elliot says three of the five new infections are in Whitehorse, with one involving a student at a local elementary school.

Yukon had one case of COVID-19 in May but this outbreak involves nearly two dozen patients — more than half diagnosed since Friday and most linked to unvaccinated participants at high school graduation events.

Speaking at a news conference in Whitehorse on Monday, Elliot said what happens over the next several days will help officials decide if recently eased COVID-19 restrictions should be tightened again.

Residents are urged to continue to wear masks, wash hands and maintain physical distancing.

Elliot said it would not be surprising to see more cases and she offered condolences after the latest death.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of this individual,” she said in a statement.

“Out of respect, we will not be releasing any additional information.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. couple accused of flying to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine to appear in court

Coronavirus

Previous story
Beaver secretion found as part of ancient throwing dart in Yukon
Next story
Morning Start: Goosebumps helped scare off predators

Just Posted

Two police vehicles were damaged and one person was arrested after police responded to a disturbance outside of a residence in Vernon on Friday, June 11, 2021, in the 2300 block of 36th Street. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)
Kelowna man arrested after crashing into 2 Vernon cop cars

Man’s attempt to flee police fails Friday in residential neighbourhood

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Goosebumps helped scare off predators

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The City of Vernon is asking the Vernon Elks to come back with more information regarding their request for a financial or in-kind donation. (Google Maps)
Zero funding for Vernon Elks club

Once-in-100-years grant denied after back and forth with city for support

(Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Big White’s big clean-up: Large turnout for post-melt mountain tidy

More than 165 people showed up to help gather the litter left behind from the winter season

A conceptual design of Vernon’s new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)
Active living centre 2022 referendum planned in Vernon

City hoping to get Coldstream and Areas B and C back on board

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Children’s shoes and flowers are shown after being placed outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools

Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Days after Kamloops remains discovery, Tk’emlups families gather to unite, move ahead

‘We have to work together because this is going to be setting a precedent for the rest of the country’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In this Saturday, May 29, 2021, file photo, people crowd the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions will disappear Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
With COVID tamed, it’s a ‘grand reopening’ in California

No more state rules on social distancing, no more limits on capacity, no more mandatory masks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, not pictured, during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs fall 4-1 to Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of NHL semifinal series

Match was Montreal’s first game outside of Canada in 2021

(Dave Ogilvie photo)
One injured after being pinned by fallen forklift near Peachland

West Kelowna emergency crews responded to reports of a person stuck under a forklift

Penticton Overdose Prevention Society co-founders Desiree Franz, Shane Surowski and Stephanie Lines have created the city’s first unsanctioned public overdose prevention site using an old wine-tour bus. The site began operations in June 2021. (Desiree Franz/Facebook)
Volunteers launch Penticton’s first public supervised injection site

2021 is on pace to be the deadliest year for overdoses in Penticton on record

Most Read