A shooting in Surrey has left one person dead from Tuesday, May 2 in the 14800 block of 108 Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A shooting in Surrey has left one person dead from Tuesday, May 2 in the 14800 block of 108 Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One dead in targeted B.C. shooting

Shooting happened Tuesday (May 2) night in 14800 block of 108 Ave. in Surrey

A targeted shooting in Surrey Tuesday night has left one man dead and investigators looking for a suspect.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday (May 2), police responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the area of 108 Avenue and 148 Street in Surrey. One man was found in “critical condition,” but died after being taken to hospital.

A freelance photographer on scene noted that at least two people were shot and multiple bullet holes were seen on a black Dodge SUV.

“Initial information indicates this was a targeted incident. IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) has taken conduct of the investigation and are working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP to gather evidence,” reads a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward, as well as anyone with information or dash camera footage from the area between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ShootingSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Floods force additional evacuations on Westside, others on alert

Just Posted

(File photo)
‘If that had been real bullets I would be dead on the sidewalk’: Kelowna airsoft gun attack victim

Temperatures across the region have jumped up to 28 C, following a colder-than-normal beginning of April with many hitting the beach for the first time this year. (John Arendt - Black Press file photo)
‘Extraordinary weather’: Record-breaking temperatures in Okanagan

A boat docked in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
A boat for everyone: Boat rental site has 30+ listings in Kelowna

Kelowna Cabs driver Kewal Hayer was presented with a certificate of appreciation after going above and beyond for a customer. (Kelowna Cabs/Facebook)
Driver praised by Kelowna Cabs for outstanding service