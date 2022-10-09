One dead in downtown Kelowna altercation

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after an altercation outside a downtown business resulted in a death.

At about 12:43 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 9) police received report of a group of people involved in an altercation in the 1300-block of Water Street.

While heading to the scene, RCMP were informed an individual was stabbed.

Upon arrival, police found the victim laying in the grass while another male attempted life-saving measures.

Attempts were unsuccessful and the 32-year-old male was pronounced dead on scene.

Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

RCMP will not be releasing any further details.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has security or dash camera footage and has yet to speak with police is asked to call (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-63746.

