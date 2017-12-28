One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

  • Dec. 28, 2017 8:22 a.m.
  • News

A passenger involved in a collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke is dead and four others remain in hospital in serious condition.

RELATED: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

According to RCMP, the cause of the collision is still under investigation; however initial reports indicate that a vehicle with Manitoba plates was travelling westbound when it crossed over the centre line and made contact with an eastbound vehicle from Alberta.

This caused the west bound vehicle to spin into the eastbound lane where it was struck on the passenger side by a second east bound vehicle.

The passenger of the west bound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and remaining three passengers, one critical and one serious have been transported to hospitals in both Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

Those inside the other vehicles were reported to have only minor injuries.

Traffic was stopped for four hours during the investigation of this collision.

Previous story
Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-Comm
Next story
VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Just Posted

Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

Judge frustrated with additional delay requests

W.R. Bennett bridge is now open

A crash has stalled traffic heading into West Kelowna along Highway 97

UPDATE: Snow delays flights at Kelowna International Airport

More than 10 centimetres of snow expected today in the Okanagan

Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

Much of the B.C. Interior is being cautioned against travel on Thursday due to significant snowfall

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

Heavy snowfall leaves some Lake Country drivers stranded

Snow, snow and more snow

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

Roads and highways buried in snow

Vernon motorists urged to use caution as 10 centimetres expected today plus more tonight

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-Comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Porter backstops Rockets to 11th straight win at home

Kelowna survives Kamloops onslaught to win in shootout Wednesday in WHL action

Most Read