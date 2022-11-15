Pixabay image

Pixabay image

One bedroom rent in Kelowna almost at $2,000 monthly

Kelowna remains fifth in most expensive Canadian rental markets

Kelowna’s one bedroom rentals are nearly $2,000 per month.

The latest rent report from apartment hunting site Zumper lists Kelowna as fifth in the most expensive Canadian cities to rent in.

Vancouver and Toronto, of course, top the list with one bedrooms averaging $2,500 and $2,130 respectively.

A one bedroom rental in Kelowna is now averaging $1,960, a more than 17 per cent increase year over year and a 3.2 per cent increase over October’s report.

Two bedroom rentals in the city saw monthly prices rise almost as much with a 16 per cent year over year increase for a monthly rent of $2,410.

Victoria and Burnaby tied for third in most expensive one bedroom rentals.

One bedroom rentals in Kelowna listed on Zumper range from $1,595 to $2,200 per month.

READ MORE: New father support group looking to end the ‘cycle of abuse’ in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Housing crisisKelownarental market

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oliver in midst of crime wave as break-ins continue
Next story
Kelowna council pledges support to Okanagan entrepreneurs

Just Posted

ambulance
‘When people call 911 they expect help’: Okanagan MLAs demand solutions to ambulance reduction

Lake Life Lottery winner Allen Davenport behind the wheel of his new 2022 Mustang convertible. (Photo/KGH Foundation)
Kelowna hospital employee wins convertible, vacation in Lake Life Lottery

Pixabay image
One bedroom rent in Kelowna almost at $2,000 monthly

On-street parking in downtown Kelowna will be free on Saturdays in December. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council approves free parking on Saturdays for holiday shopping