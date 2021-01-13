Police and ambulance were called to the Super Wash on Main Street in Penticton Monday (Jan. 12, 2021) afternoon for what was thought to be three men passed out in the car wash bay. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

One arrested after vehicle breaks down in Okanagan car wash

The initial call was for three men passed out in a vehicle a the car wash

What was initially called in as three men passed out in a vehicle parked in the car wash bay of of Penticton’s Super Wash on Main Street led to one arrest Monday (Jan. 12) afternoon.

This incident began around noon, when an ambulance was initially called for three men sleeping and/or passed out while parked in the car wash bay.

When paramedics arrived, they confirmed the men were awake and their car had broken down in one of the bays, said Penticton RCMP Cst. Jame Grandy.

Police attended and one man in the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The vehicle was later towed to an impound lot.

