On the Lawn lawn bowling tournament raises over $28,000 for Kelowna-based charity

On the Lawn has raised over $100,000 for Elevation Outdoors in the past five years

On the Lawn wrapped up its fifth annual event in support of Elevation Outdoors. (On the Lawn)

On the Lawn, a charity lawn bowling tournament, wrapped up after its fifth consecutive year connecting young professionals in Kelowna.

This year, the tournament raised $28,252 for Elevation Outdoors, a Kelowna-based charity focused on helping underprivileged youth participate in sports. The five year total for funds raised at the tournament is now over $100,000.

“We are overwhelmed by the support shown by the community in supporting On The Lawn powered by BDO and our fundraising efforts. The impact over the five years of the event has truly changed what is possible for Elevation Outdoors,” stated Mike Greer, executive director of Elevation Outdoors.

“Funds from this year’s event will be combined with support from MEC and the Telus Future is Friendly Foundation to help launch our brand new Leaders in Action program designed to help youth aged 15-18 develop their leadership skills through outdoor recreation. We would like to thank all the players, sponsors, and volunteers for making (it) such an amazing event. We look forward to returning next year for another great summer of fun on the greens.”

(Contributed)

This year’s tournament also saw growth in size, now allowing 40 teams rather than the previous years which only allowed 26.

“We were so pleased that this year’s event format change allowed more teams to participate and more money to be raised toward such a worthy cause. Event organizers built on past successes and created a truly fun and memorable experience for all the participants. We look forward to partnering with Elevation Outdoors on this event for years to come to ensure it remains a summertime event not to be missed,“ said Mike Gilmore, BDO office managing partner.

If you’re looking for more information about On the Lawn and how to register next year, go to onthelawn.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested for allegedly setting blaze near Fire Department

READ MORE: ‘Ghost bike’ memorial installed where Kelowna cyclist was killed by truck

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.