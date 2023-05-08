A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Capital News file photo)

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Capital News file photo)

On-demand transit coming to Kelowna neighbourhood

On-demand service is expected to be available in early 2024

On-demand transit is coming to the city’s Mission area.

BC Transit is partnering with the city of Kelowna on a plan that will give transit customers in the Crawford neighbourhood the ability to use an app to book a pick-up by transit.

A phone-in option will also be available to book rides.

A request for proposals was issued as part of a competitive selection process to secure the technology system for the service. It will close June 9 and a contract will be awarded later in the summer.

On-demand service is expected to be available in early 2024 and will be available through a network of designated stops within the Crawford area to provide transit when customers need it.

Once in service, customers can request a ride that begins and ends within the Crawford area, or to and from the Mission Recreation Transit Exchange.

“One of council’s priorities is to improve transportation in the city and that includes transit service, so news of on-demand coming to the Crawford neighbourhood could not come at a better time,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

BC Transit and the city will provide further engagement with the Crawford neighbourhood in the coming months.

If successful, the service could expand to other locations and communities around the province.

READ MORE: Tap to pay for transit coming to Kelowna regional system

