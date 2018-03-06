Oliver RCMP believe the crash caused thousands of dollars in damage to the front of the Desert Country Liquor Store, and thieves made off with an unspecified amount of items. Photo courtesy Oliver Daily News

Oliver thieves make off with goods after ramming liquor store

Police estimate thousands of dollars in damage to the front of the Desert Country Liquor Store

Oliver RCMP is investigating after a vehicle reportedly drove through a window at the Desert Country Liquor Store on Main Street, stealing a number of items before fleeing.

The incident reportedly happened on March 3, which police believe caused thousands of dollars in damage to the store.

Suspects reportedly stole a number of items before fleeing in a 2013 Kia Sorrento, which had been reported stolen from Oliver in the early morning hours of March 3.

Osoyoos RCMP reportedly recovered the vehicle on March 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oliver RCMP or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

—with files from Oliver Daily News

