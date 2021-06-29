Cattle graze in a field in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sunday, June 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Oliver RCMP left wondering where’s the beef after highway cow chase

The stray cow failed to stop for police and was last spotted disappearing into a peach orchard

Oliver RCMP had their own slow-speed chase on Friday, as officers entered pursuit of a rogue cow.

At 2:08 a.m. on June 25, RCMP received reports of a cow on Highway 97 near Station Street in Oliver.

Cpl. Symons of the Oliver RCMP started patrolling northbound on Hwy 97 out of Oliver where he found the beef.

He closed the distance on the suspect cow and the cow failed to stop for police.

The officer continued to pursue the cow at speeds between 5-10 km/h. During the chase, the traffic was light, roads were dry and police emergency equipment was engaged.

“The cow is described as light in colour, possible yellow tag in ear, medium build and likely delicious with BBQ sauce,” reads the RCMP statement.

Continuing the slow-speed chase, the belligerent bovine continued northbound on the yellow center line and veered into oncoming traffic once, fortunately, the civilian car took evasive actions and no damage occurred.

Cpl. Symons tactically positioned his police truck across the front of the cow and re-directed it into a peach orchard at the 7400 block of Highway 97.

The suspect cow was last seen fleeing into the peach orchard around 2:40 a.m. on Friday.

The identity of the cow’s registered owner has not yet been made, according to RCMP.

