Oliver Mountain fire no longer a threat

Crews look for hot spots

The Oliver Fire Department, with the help of BC Wildfire Service, contained and extinguished the blaze. Photo OFD

The Oliver Mountain Fire, which sparked Saturday evening and grew to two hectares, is contained, according to a social media post by the Oliver Fire Department.

BC Wildfire supported the city department with ground crews, air tankers and a helicopter.

At 9 p.m. there were two crews working on hot spots and performing sweeps of the area.

Retardant guards were established on the fire’s perimeter.

