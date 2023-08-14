Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen, left, meets with MLA Dan Ashton and BC United Leader Kevin Falcon, right, to discuss issues facing the community such as the doctor shortage. (Dan Ashton - Twitter)

Oliver hospital’s emergency department closing overnight again

The facility has had repeated overnight closures from a lack of doctors

For the second time in two weeks, the hospital in Oliver is having to close its emergency department overnight.

The South Okanagan General Hospital’s emergency department will be closed from 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 until 8 a.m. on Aug. 15, due to a lack of available doctors, according to Interior Health.

The hospital’s emergency department was shut down overnight on July 30, though the hospital has been dealing with repeated emergency department closures for years.

The previous closure came during the height of evacuations around the Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos, a matter that drove condemnation from the BC United Party.

READ MORE: Closure of Oliver hospital emergency during wildfire criticized by BC United

Leader of the party Kevin Falcon recently was in the South Okanagan, and during his time there he met with local BC United MLA Dan Ashton and the Mayor of Oliver Martin Johansen.

The meeting in Oliver specifically was on the topic of the repeat closures of the emergency department of SOGH due to staffing shortages.

“That’s particularly troublesome in the summer when we have all the tourists coming up and that’s when you want to have an emergency department available,” Falcon told the Western News on Aug. 11. “Kids or family members might be injured, or break a bone or what have you.”

Other services at the hospital remain open.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility. The nearest emergency is at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DoctorsOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. gives warm sendoff to Team Canada rowers ahead of Worlds
Next story
PHOTOS: Burton Cummings rocks the lake in Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna council has rescinded the development permit for a 25-storey tower planned for 350 Doyle Ave. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Future of controversial downtown Kelowna tower up in the air

Burton Cummings closed out Rock the Lake festival on Aug. 13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
PHOTOS: Burton Cummings rocks the lake in Kelowna

A view of smoky skies from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Lena Simonson/Facebook)
Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has been burning south of Kamloops since July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops remains out of control amid rising mercury