Physician shortage temporary closes Oliver hospital emergency. (File photo)

Oliver emergency department to close overnight due to doctor shortage

South Okanagan General Hospital emergency to close from 6 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday

A South Okanagan hospital’s emergency department is closing overnight due to limited doctor availability.

Interior Health is warning Oliver and area residents of temporary changes to emergency department hours at the South Okanagan General Hospital. The limited availability is due to unexpected physician shortages, said Interior Health.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 until 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Patients can access emergency care at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal during this time at the South Okanagan hospital, said Interior Health.

People experiencing life-threatening symptoms, including chest pain, difficulty breathing and severe bleeding, should call 911 to arrange transport to the nearest available emergency facility.

Interior Health’s notice states the emergency department in Oliver is usually open 24/7.

Call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit HealthLinkBC.ca to find out if an emergency room visit is warranted.

Read more: Penticton opens 116-space childcare centre, announces new 80-space partnership

