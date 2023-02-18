Oliver council approved a grant of $2,500 to help displaced families from Ukraine settle in the South Okanagan. (File photo)

Oliver council approved a grant of $2,500 to help displaced families from Ukraine settle in the South Okanagan. (File photo)

Oliver council grants more than $2k to help Ukrainians settle in the South Okanagan

At least six displaced Ukrainian families have recently come to Oliver, says Greg Thorp

Politicians in Oliver showed overwhelming support on Monday, Feb. 13, towards a newly-formed volunteer group that helps displaced families from Ukraine settle in the South Okanagan.

Council approved a $2,500 grant-in-aid from the Ukraine Nightingale Project, in an effort to support new arrivals in Oliver and organize a pair of upcoming Ukraine-related fundraisers.

“I’ve met a couple of the new residents (from Ukraine), one even working at the Home Hardware in Osoyoos,” said Coun. Terry Schafer. “I welcome them here.”

Greg Thorp, the co-chairperson for the Ukraine Nightingale Project, told council Monday the group will be hosting two upcoming fundraisers to help with the cause, including one at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre on Feb. 25.

At least six displaced Ukrainian families have recently made Oliver their new home, he added.

Helping families learn English, set up bank accounts and enroll in schools are among the services the Ukraine Nightingale Project hopes to offer.

Thorp adds that future funds will also help with transportation costs to Kelowna for families’ medical needs.

The Ukraine Nightingale Project started in October 2022 and currently has 10 volunteers.

“It’s been very difficult for them,” he said. “Their homes have been destroyed, their towns have been destroyed, and the infrastructure they had is lost including schools.”

The $2,500 provided by council will come out of the town’s preliminary 2023 grant-in-aid budget, which is estimated to be approximately $20,000.

READ MORE: Fundraising for Ukrainian refugee families in the South Okanagan through song and dance

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ahead of new childhood obesity guidelines, doctors say surgery is an important option
Next story
Freeride World Tour Pros stop in Golden at Kicking Horse

Just Posted

Dogs up for adoption at Paws It Forward were available for a meet and greet at Tail Blazers on K.L.O. Road in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 18). (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Meet and greet in Kelowna takes place to help surrendered dogs find a home

The UBCO Heat women’s basketball team lost to UBC on Friday night 65-52, forcing their season to come to an end. (UBCO)
UBCO Heat women’s basketball team ousted from Canada West playoffs

West Kelowna Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello scored his 20th goal of the season in a loss to the Penticton Vees on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Cherie Morgan/@BCHLWarriors Twitter)
Penticton Vees’ 6-goal outburst costs West Kelowna Warriors in 4th straight loss

(Paws It Forward/Submitted)
Breeders contributing to surge in surrendered pups: Kelowna rescue speaks out