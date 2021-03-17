OKIB school added to potential COVID exposure list

The Okanagan Indian Band’s Cultural Immersion School has been added to the Interior Health Authority’s list of potential school exposures for COVID-19. (Facebook photo)

Dates listed for potential exposure at Cultural Immersion School are March 8, 9, 10 and 11

A North Okanagan independent school has been added to Interior Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures in schools.

The Okanagan Indian Band’s Cultural Immersion School is listed as having potential exposures March 8, 9, 10 and 11.

It’s not known if the exposure affected staff or students.

If a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result comes about, Interior Health will start contact tracing to determine how the person was infected and who they were in close contact with. They will identify and notify close contacts who may be at increased risk and advise them to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

IHA will also work closely with the school to maintain close communication with the school community through the contact tracing process.

Three public schools within the Vernon School District are also on the IHA list:

Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary had potential exposures March 5; Hillview Elementary on March 8 and 9; and Vernon Secondary School on March 8.

