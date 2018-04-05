O’Keefe Ranch volunteers are at the core of what keeps the Ranch churning. Volunteers are always welcome and the Ranch is slated to open its doors for the season May 13. (Photo submitted)

O’Keefe Ranch seeks volunteers

The ranch is slated to open for the season May 13

The O’Keefe Ranch is gearing up to re-open its doors to visitors on May 13th.

There is a lot of work to be done to prepare for the season ahead, and volunteers play a key role in the daily operations at the Ranch and help make it thrive each year.

“Our volunteers are incredible. They wave to the crowds while dressed in period costumes walking in parades in 30 degree heat, or lift kids up to meet our draft horses up close and personal after a sleigh ride at -15 degrees. It’s heartwarming and a privilege to work alongside these amazing people,” said Kelly MacIntosh, marketing and events coordinator.

In 2017, O’Keefe Ranch logged more than 5,300 volunteer hours. For a registered non-profit and charitable organization, with a staff of four full time employees and up to 16 part-time, student, and seasonal employees, the value is significant.

Related: Ranch implementing plan recommendations

According to BC Community Gaming Grant, a fund provider for the Ranch, the dollar value of volunteers is between $15-$20 per hour, and for the Ranch that sum amounts to between $80,000 – $100,000 of saved wages.

Some Ranch volunteers have been involved with the interpretive and education program for decades and they come with a wealth of knowledge and wonderful stories of the past. There is also a surge of young individuals with a keen interest in work-experience opportunities within the Greenhow Museum at the Ranch. This is key to keeping the Ranch’s doors open, there is a constant need for more volunteers and young people as programs improve and grow.

The Ranch would like to invite new and returning volunteers to attend the Volunteer Orientation and Meet and Greet April 21 from 10-11:30 a.m.

This event will provide information on volunteer opportunities available, everything from gardening and animal care to bilingual interpretive tours and archival documentation. Anyone interested in attending is asked to notify the Ranch in advance at 250-542-7868 or volunteer@okeeferanch.ca. The general public can also receive monthly email correspondence or sign up on the O’Keefe Ranch Volunteers group on Facebook to stay connected.

The first work bee of the season will take place April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Just show up, bring a rake and wear gumboots and help get the grounds prepped for the year to come.

The O’Keefe Ranch tells the story of early BC Ranching and endeavors to preserve the history and culture of the early ranching era for future generations. The Ranch is a registered charitable organization, historic site and museum.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sharing truth with art at inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

Just Posted

Abandoned vehicles a common sight in the forest

Kelowna - The Okanagan Forest Task Force found an abandoned truck Sunday

Watch: Singing from the Ecole Casorso Elementary senior choir

The Ecole Casorso Elementary senior choir will cheer you up on this rainy day

Laughter explosion at Letterkenny

Side-splitting, but sensitive comedy show sold out in Kelowna

O’Keefe Ranch seeks volunteers

The ranch is slated to open for the season May 13

Big White official glad to see to see Coquihalla safety improvements

Kelowna - Michael Ballingall said it has been needed for a long time

Sharing truth with art at inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

Archivist curating dozens of paintings, poems and other artwork contributed during national inquiry

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

Senators fear legal pot will hike number of Canadians barred entry to U.S.

Public Safety Minister says no reason why legalizing marijuana should create headaches at border

Fraser Institute study lists bad decisions, failure to act, as ICBC debt mounted

New Democrat government has confirmed the corporation faces a $1.3 billion loss this fiscal year

1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

Anit-abortion group donates $7,000 to KGH Perinatal Unit

Kelowna Right To Life Society helps purchase wireless fetal monitor

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

Most Read