Some children play on the horse statue in front of Kids Korner at O’Keefe Ranch. (Photo submitted)

O’Keefe Ranch opens gates

Opening day festivities are underway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13.

The Historic O’Keefe Ranch has been the home of numerous mothers. As tribute, the cultural site opens each year on Mother’s Day.

“Join us for our annual opening day celebration with three new exhibits at the Greenhow Museum, pony rides, all the usual ranch activities and more,” said Carmen Thompson, marketing coordinator.

Enjoy live folk music by Kelly and Blu Hopkins from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and traverse the Fibre and Fabric artisan market with demonstrations, plant sale, hands-on activities and unique, local, hand-made gifts for sale. Vernon’s Teassential will provide complimentary tea tastings.

“Those who have enjoyed our events in the past will be happy to experience our new additions including the O’Keefe Ranch Quilt Show and Scavenger Hunt,” Thompson said. “Kids can make a craft for mom in the O’Keefe Kids Korner or take a pony ride. The Happy Buddha Belly food truck will be on site in case you missed out on Sunday brunch at the Cattleman’s Club.”

Admission is free for mothers and grandmothers accompanied by children.

“Spend some precious time together as a family at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch and join in with fun filled activities to help us celebrate Mother’s Day and our Opening Day of the 2018 season,” Thompson said.

Opening day festivities are underway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13.

Related: O’Keefe Ranch celebrates 150th birthday

 

Parker Crook | Reporter

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Information gathering held for North Okanagan missing women

Just Posted

Information gathering held for North Okanagan missing women

Splatsin Community Centre host to April 30 event

Mill Creek watch continues

Flood protection measures are in place along the creek from Parkinson Rec Centre to the lake

Evacuation order for Killiney Beach properties

Twelve properties along Westside Road are affected by evacuation due to slope instability

Work safety needs to improve, says bus driver

Shane Curveon, vice-president of the North Okanagan Labour Council, says he was assaulted on the job

Sikh Pride showcased at Kelowna Vaisakhi Parade

It’s about connecting the community

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Flood threat to Tulameen “very serious”

Half the community evacuated and water continues to rise

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Warriors sign three for 2018-19 season

Forwards Brandon Dent and Sam Anderson, and defenseman Declan Douthart, commit to BCHL team

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Most Read