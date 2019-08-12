A competitor gets ready to perform at Lake Country’s weightlifing competition. (Shawna Greavette)

Okanagan’s Vikings Weightlifting Club shows world-class at annual Ogopogo competition

The competition was held on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10.

Vikings Weightlifting Club hosted the 15th annual Ogopogo Weightlifting Championship this weekend.

The club had two members win gold members: Lake Country-born Laurel Timmer in the 59 kg category and fellow Lake Countrian Kayla Bauche in the 76 kg division.

“It’s really a sport for everyone,” said Guy Greavette, owner of the Vikings Weightlifting Club.

In its inaugural year, the championship had around 30 competitors, according to Greavette, turnout was relatively small.

But since he took over the competition in its fourth year, it has grown quickly. This year, the event saw 131 competitors take the stage, only eight less than last year’s event.

Connecting with local schools and trying to get young people interested in the sport is something the 59-year-old is looking forward to doing to keep the event trending upwards.

“The goal is to try and make it grow even more,” he said.

Most of the competitors came from out of town, with 40 coming from Alberta.

One of those Albertans, Haylee Johnson, will represent Canada at the world championships in Thailand next month.

Greavette himself will also compete at a world championship in Montreal later this month on Aug. 18. After 47 years of weightlifting, he continues to show passion for the sport.

He took over operations of the Vikings Weightlifting Club from his father, who started the business in 1971 when he came to Kelowna from New Westminster.

Okanagan's Vikings Weightlifting Club shows world-class at annual Ogopogo competition

The competition was held on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10.

