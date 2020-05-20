A duck is perched on the fence at the Fintry gate house Monday, May 18 which is flooded. (Vyvienne Findlay photo)

Okanagan’s Fintry Park gate house flooded

Park users will have to do some wading

Those wanting to visit Fintry Provincial Park may have some wading to do.

The gate house at Fintry is under some water after the May long weekend.

“Despite reinforcements a river is running through the property and house into Shorts Creek which is rising daily,” said Vyvienne Findlay, who lives

The water could continue to rise with increased precipitation Wednesday and Thursday. Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers today (May 20) and the same overnight and May 21.

Meanwhile the B.C. park remains closed for camping while day use is permitted. The historic manor house is also closed.

“For the safety of our staff, and you, the Fintry Manor House is closed and our regularly scheduled tours and events are postponed until further notice,” the Friends of Fintry state. “We are following the recommendations by the B.C. and federal governments closely.”

