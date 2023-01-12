Okanagan YMCA all smiles after cookie campaign cash

Local Tim Hortons store owners and General Managers presented the YMCA with a $59,908 donation made possible by their record-breaking Smile Cookie sales. (Photo contributed)

Okanagan Tim Hortons teams again sold a record-breaking number of cookies during the 26th Annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week.

The result is a $59,908 donation to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC child care programs.

The campaign, which ran from Sept. 19 to 25, 2022, saw tens of thousands of customers purchase a smile cookie in support of the cause.

“We are extremely grateful to our community for supporting the health of our future generation,” says local store owners Lori Travis Olvsik and Angelo and Dawn Fiacco. “Our team members are honoured to deliver this donation to help the YMCA provide nutritious food to all the children in their care.”

Local Tim Hortons stores have been supporting the YMCA Healthy Snack Program through their Smile Cookie Campaign since 2013. All proceeds go directly to the YMCA’s Child Care Healthy Snacks Program.

“It is critical that all children in our care get a daily healthy snack to help them grow and thrive,” said Danielle Miranda, YMCA VP of Child Care. “Sadly, many kids in our programs come to us hungry and now, more than ever, we are seeing an increased need by those most impacted by the surging cost of nutritious food.”

The YMCA child care division is also expanding to answer the urgent need for infant, preschool, and after school care.

“This donation could not have come at a better time for our healthy snacks budget as we grow our reach from serving 500 children in our care to over 900 in 2023,” explained Miranda. “In addition to providing healthy snacks, the YMCA also provides child care subsidies to families in need, made possible by the generosity of our community.”

The next Smile Cookie Campaign is coming in May.

DonationFoodOkanaganTim HortonsYMCA