ACCIDENT SCENE An accident near Faulder in April, 2018 has resulted in two lawsuits. The second was filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton in October, 2019. (File photo)

Okanagan women take road maintenance company to court over washout crash

The incident occurred after washout in April, 2018 near Summerland

A lawsuit has been filed against the company responsible for maintaining a rural road near Faulder, outside of Summerland.

The notice of civil claim was filed Oct. 10, in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton, by Kaylin Desjarlais against Argo Road Maintenance (South Okanagan) Inc.

Desjarlais claims she was involved in a incident on April 16 at 1:08 a.m., roughly one kilometre west of Mountain View Road in Faulder.

READ ALSO: Accident results from washout

According to the plaintiff’s statement of facts, Desjarlais was travelling west on the road when she encountered an unmarked washout in the roadway. She was unable to avoid the washout and as a result, her vehicle plummeted into the washed out area.

Argo Road Maintenance is responsible for the repair, maintenance and upkeep of the roads near Faulder.

Desjarlais claims she received numerous injuries as a result of the incident. The injures include pulmonary contusion, injuries to her left shoulder, neck, left knee, hips and right hand, headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder, sleep disturbance and bruising.

In addition, Desjarlais stated her injuries have resulted in loss of income and income-earning capacity and have affected her ability to perform certain household duties, according to the statement of facts.

This is the second claim regarding this incident.

In March, Jessica Zorn, the sole passenger in the vehicle, filed a notice of civil claim against Desjarlais, Argo Road Maintenance and the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

According to the plaintiff’s statement of facts, the collision was caused by negligence on the part of Desjarlais, Argo Road Maintenance and the ministry.

Zorn also stated she received significant injuries, including concussion and traumatic brain injury, as well as injuries to her head, left sinus, face, teeth, right pneumothorax, left shoulder, spine, hips, bowel and right ankle, as well as bruising, internal bleeding and mental injury.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Six people taken to hospital in Thursday morning crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country
Next story
Hundreds give input on Enderby/Splatsin highway improvement options

Just Posted

‘A traffic jam like you’ve never seen’: Kelowna resident concerned over future development

New condo projects, Costco planned to be constructed within blocks of one another

Kelowna realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered realtor with our firm.’

Kelowna Skating Club returns from Fraser Valley competition with 9 medals

KSC performed strong at the Super Series Autumn Leaves in Chilliwack

Central Okanagan school board approves policy to make menstrual products available for students

The policy was approved at a board meeting Wednesday night

Peachland, named the second bat-friendly community in B.C.

A school in Peachland is home to a colony of more than 2,000 bats

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Hundreds give input on Enderby/Splatsin highway improvement options

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will receive feedback online until Nov. 15

Okanagan women take road maintenance company to court over washout crash

The incident occurred after washout in April, 2018 near Summerland

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

Contenders return to Okanagan-Shuswap with 18th annual tour

Much-loved musicians, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, along with Blu & Kelly Hopkins, tour Interior

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Most Read