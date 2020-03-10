Police responded to the 9000 block of Tronson Road in Vernon for a home invasion by two individuals Monday March 9 at 3:30 p.m. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Okanagan woman’s home ransacked by intruders

37-year-old was present during Monday afternoon home invasion but was not injured

Vernon RCMP responded to a home invasion on Tronson Road in Vernon Monday, March 9.

Two individuals forced their way into a home in the 9000 block on Tronson Road at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to a police statement.

Officers accompanied by a police dog unit responded to the area immediately but were unable to catch the fleeing suspects.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, was present while the intruders ransacked her home but was not physically injured.

“The victim in this case, although not physically injured, has been put in contact with RCMP Victim Services given the nature of the incident,” said RCMP media relations officer, Cpl. Tania Finn. “The female was fortunate she was able to escape and flee to a neighbouring residence to call 911.”

Investigators believe the incident was targeted, and the Vernon RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) and its forensics unit will continue their investigating the matter.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com for a potential cash reward.

RCMP

