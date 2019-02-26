Dana Klassen had her breast implants removed and then framed them after experiencing breast implant illness photo: Dana Klassen

Okanagan woman free from breast implants

Dana Klassen has been living as a prisoner in her own body is now free

After being held prisoner by her own body for 18 years, Dana Klassen finally feels free.

Four weeks ago the West Kelowna woman had her saline breast implants removed after experiencing a long list of symptoms including fatigue, chest pain, numbness in her arms, brain fog and trouble breathing that she believes is due to breast implant illness.

“The only sad part is that I had gone through this surgery and had eight inch incisions,” she said. “I look at them now (the scars) and it breaks my heart to think I had that crap in my body. But these incisions saved my life and now I smile every time I see these scars because I got my life back.”

Klassen claims she was regularly misdiagnosed by medical professionals and had her gallbladder removed three years ago in an attempt to cure more than 30 symptoms she had experienced since getting her implants. In the last year she has been to the ER at least 30 times and no doctors were able to give her an answer.

Klassen had her implants removed by Dr. Aaron Brown on Jan. 30. She found him on a list at www.healingbreastimplantillness.com, a website that was first published in 2013 and since has more than 60,000 women in its support group on Facebook.

“The surgery went really well, it took a little longer because the capsule surrounding the actual implant was growing into my armpit and that is causing a lot of discomfort (in my recovery),” she said.

Klassen has already been regaining her independence, she has been able to drive for the first time without her arms going numb, and now she is looking forward to being able to play in the last few games of her hockey season before starting soccer season this summer.

View this post on Instagram

My Breast Implants were poisoning my body. Breast Implant Illness is Real !!!!

A post shared by Dana Klassen (@biiandthejourneytobetterhealth) on

Her old implants still have a place in her new lease on life, they are now framed and hanging on her wall.

“I literally made art with them, they are still in the toxic bag with the emblem on them. It’s a daily reminder of how thank full I am to have them out of my body,” said Klassen.

She is now ready to gear up her work to educate other women about breast implant illness and preventing other women from getting breast implants.

Klassen has launched her own website for others to follow her journey to heal at danaklassen.wixsite.com/biiblog

