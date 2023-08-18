Okanagan wildfires suspend curbside garbage and recycling services

Residents should be prepared to store garbage, yard waste and recyclables for days to weeks

All curbside collection of garbage, yard waste, and recycling has been suspended due to extreme fire conditions across the Central Okanagan.

The Glenmore Landfill in Kelowna and Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna are closed.

The Regional District Central Okanagan says residents should be prepared to store garbage, yard waste and recyclables for days to weeks.

Property owners are also asked to store garbage, yard waste, and recyclables in a garage, or away from the outside of homes where it may pose a fire risk.

