Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions.

Original:

As crews gain control of the handful of blazes burning in the Okanagan, BC Wildfire Service is reminding the public that although wildfires may look inactive, they still are significant safety hazards.

“Mount Eneas, Goode’s Creek and Glenfir Road wildfires are active work sites and the public must not enter,” BC Wildfire Services said in a statement Saturday.

Risks include trees damaged by the fire that could fall at any time and ash pits – which are accumulations of hot ash on the ground. They can be difficult to detect, especially for those who do not know what to watch for, the service said.

“When people enter a wildfire site without permission, BC Wildfire Service personnel have to divert their attention from suppression operations in order to escort and educate these non-compliant individuals.”

Crews are anticipated to continue suppression efforts through the weekend.

Starting today at noon, an area restriction is in place for Crown land in the vicinity of Placer Lake, which will remain in place until Sept. 15, unless otherwise rescinded.

We’ve got up-to-date information on all the fires impacting our region.

Click the links below for more information:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire more than doubles
Next story
Boaters impact response to Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

Just Posted

B.C. Wildfire say yesterday’s growth was anticipated

Update 9:23 a.m. The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park continues… Continue reading

Smoky skies and hot weather warning for Okanagan region

A smoky skies bulletin remains in the region as well as a heat warning for some areas

Crime spree in Lake Country, eight cars broken into overnight

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve these crimes

Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed renovation

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

At least 10 dead, 40 hurt as 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

The quake damaged dozens of single-story house

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured

B.C. VIEWS: Big unions living large in public construction-land

The boys like their steak, bosses like a beefy slush fund

Sustained heat causing lots of smoke from Mount Eneas wildfire

BC Wildfire Service crews are monitoring the situation and the patches reigniting are contained

Hot spots being extinguished at wildfire near Naramata

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers

Police pull body from Mabel Lake near Vernon

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recover body from Lumby end; identity not determined

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Most Read