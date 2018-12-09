Okanagan Valley to see snow tonight

Environment Canada is calling for two-to-four centimetres of snow from Penticton to Salmon Arm

The Okanagan may have slipped through the start of the season relatively unscathed, but Mother Nature has a little snow up her sleeve.

Environment Canada is calling for between two and four centimetres of the fluffy white stuff tonight blanketing the landscape from Penticton to Vernon.

In the South Okanagan, there is a 40 per cent chance of wet flurries at 3 C this afternoon followed by flurries and two centimetres of snow tonight at -1 C. The chance of flurries continues into Monday, followed by snow Monday night.

Kelowna is in a similar wintry pickle with a high of 0 C and flurries in the afternoon and periods of snow, again between two and four centimetres, overnight as the mercury dips to -4 C. That pattern is expected to repeat Monday.

The North Okanagan is also subject to a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -2 C Sunday afternoon, followed by flurries and snow at -4 C Sunday night and a repeat throughout Monday.

Meanwhile in the Shuswap, Salmon Arm is expected to reach -1 C Sunday afternoon with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and two-to-four centimetres of snow Sunday night as the temperature drops to -4 C. Monday also sees a 60 per cent chance of flurries followed by periods of snow.

There are currently no highway warnings in effect.

As the week gets into full swing, Environment Canada predicts snow for the entire Okanagan Valley Tuesday.

