Gray Monk Winery, overlooking Okanagan Lake in Lake Country. The Okanagan Valley has been recognized as one of “the most exciting places to travel to drink wine” according to Matador Network. (Photo courtesy Grey Monk)

Okanagan Valley referenced as “exciting place to travel to drink wine”

The list, compiled by Matador Network, features seven wine regions to visit in 2019

The Okanagan Valley’s notariety in the wine industry is continuing to grow thanks, in part, to the tourism industry.

The region made number six in “the seven most exciting places to travel to drink wine in 2019” according to the Matador Network.

“British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley is the rising star of North American wine regions, an expansive stretch of fertile growing terrain tucked between Vancouver and the Kootenays,” states the article, which was posted Feb. 22. “The city of Kelowna anchors the region, a lakeside haven surrounded by vineyards and tasting rooms that offers easy access to the entire region.”

The article goes on to recommend tourists visit the area in the summer months to take advantage of seasonal activities like wakeboarding or hiking. It also references the multi-city event Chef Meets BC Grape, which took place on June 8, 2018, in Okanagan Falls.

“The wine region’s signature annual event, Chef Meets BC Grape, has grown from an exclusive summer get-together at See Ya Later Ranch to a three-city affair in Vancouver (April 18), Calgary (May 9), and Okanagan (June 8). All of the dates and places give visitors a taste of Okanagan Valley’s best dishes and wines in one place,” states the site.

