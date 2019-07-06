Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

The Okanagan Valley is under a severe thunderstorm watch as of the morning of July 6, according to Environment Canada. (Black Press file photo)

Residents in the Okanagan Vallery are being advised to brace for severe thunderstorms this weekend.

According to a release issued Saturday morning by Environment Canada, the Central, North and South Okanagan are on watch for severe thunderstorm conditions that may be capable of producing heavy rain.

“Hail and strong wind gusts are also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” states the release. “Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

For more updates on the weather conditions as they develop, monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, email BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using the hashtag #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.