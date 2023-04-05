Lynx Air recently announced service between Kelowna and Toronto. (Photo/LynxAir)

Lynx Air recently announced service between Kelowna and Toronto. (Photo/LynxAir)

Okanagan travellers could win free flights for a year

Lynx Air giving away one flight a month to anywhere in its North American network

Low-cost airline Lynx Air, which just added Toronto to its service out of Kelowna International Airport (YLW), is giving away free flights.

The promotion is in celebration of Lynx Air’s first birthday and includes a contest to win free flights for a year.

Two grand prize winners will each win one roundtrip per month for 12 months to fly anywhere on Lynx’s North American network.

Five additional winners will each receive one return flight to anywhere on Lynx’s network. The contest runs until 8 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2023. Winners will be drawn on April 12, 2023, and contacted via email.

“Lynx Air’s first year of flying has been an incredible journey, and we are very grateful to the 620,000 passengers who have chosen to fly Lynx over the last 12 months,” said Merren McArthur, CEO and president. “I would also like to congratulate and thank the entire Lynx Air team for their unwavering commitment to ensuring our passengers arrive at their destination safely.”

The airline launched on Apr. 7, 2022 with its first flight from Calgary to Vancouver.

READ MORE: LynxAir links Kelowna and Toronto with new route

