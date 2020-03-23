Okanagan teacher teams up with special student to brighten people’s day during dark times

An Okanagan teacher is using social media to showcase special people in the community and to lift people’s spirits during the COID-19 pandemic.
From moon-walking to a pop-and-lock, the students in the life skills program at Kelowna Christian School can do it all.
Their dance moves can be found on the Instagram account Diversibilites, created by life skills educational assistant Ryan Price.
Price started the account so the community could see how instrumental dance is in the positive growth and development of the life skills students and most recently, he featured a young-man named Jayes Derrikson who is encouraging the community to be happy and stay positive during difficult times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Jayes was thinking of ways that he could cheer people up during this time,” said Price.
“He thought what better way than to make a dance video! We hope that this video brings a smile to your face and joy to your day.”
Jayes is 16 years old and said that he didn't want to do a "cute" video to pop music. He said that he wanted the song and dance to make him look "cool" like the "homies" that he watches on YouTube.