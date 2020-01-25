Okanagan Symphony maestro joins KSS Music Showcase

OSO music direcor Rosemary Thomsom will MC the upcoming display of Okanagan music talent

The Kelowna Secondary School annual Music Showcase will include a special guest at this year’s concert.

On Feb. 3, Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) music director Rosemary Thomson is set to be the master of ceremonies for this year’s show which will feature up-and-coming musical talents in jazz bands, chamber choirs, vocal jazz and more.

KSS music director Sheila French said that Thomson will help make the 2020 Music Showcase that much more memorable.

“These performers are students, but the music they produce is highly accomplished,” said French.

“From soaring choral music to instrumental solos to vocal jazz performances, music lovers will be impressed and uplifted by the end of the show.”

This year’s showcase will also feature a performance from the Intermediate Senior Choir from Casorso Elementary School.

Tickets for the event are $10 for students and $15 for adults and are available at Wentworth Music and Mosaic Books, online at schoolcashonline.com and on the day of the show at First Lutheran Church on Lakeshore Road.

