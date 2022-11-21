Okanagan Sun score touchdown with Kelowna council

Mayor Tom Dyas praised the team for bringing the Canadian Bowl trophy home to Kelowna

Decked out in orange and brown football jerseys, council paid tribute to the Okanagan Sun at its Nov. 21 meeting.

The team was recognized for their undefeated season in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) and for winning the 2022 Canadian Cup Championship. They beat the Regina Thunder 21-19 in a come-from-behind win on Nov. 12 in Saskatchewan.

“You’ve made us all very proud,” added Dyas.

Council then posed for photos with the trophy and members of team management. The CJFL trophy, which was formally known as the Leader-Post Trophy and Armadale Cup, has a 114-year history.

“It’s older than the Grey Cup,” Les Weiss, team president, told council.

Sun General Manager Nat Nagy said having the support of the community meant the world to the team throughout the season and during the championship game.

“It was heartwarming to be right there with them,” he added.

This is the Sun’s third national championship, with the others coming in 2000 and 1988. The team has been part of the CJFL for the past 41 years.

