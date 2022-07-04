Okanagan summer heat is a week away

Claim a spot on the beach now, the warm weather is nearly here

Dust off your bathing suit and get ready to store your umbrella, hot and sunny Okanagan summer weather is coming.

The rainy month of June brought 68 millimetres of rain to the Okanagan, which is about 50 per cent more than usual, said Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist for Environment Climate Change Canada.

The average temperature for the month was 16.9 C, about a degree cooler than the average for June, said Lundquist.

June is the Interior’s wettest month of the year and Lundquist explained that this damp weather may protect against fires as the Okanagan heats up in July.

Following days of sporadic rain, the BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory, on July 3, for the Okanagan including the Similkameen River and Mission Creek tributaries through the region.

A severe thunderstorm remains in effect for the entire Okanagan, Shuswap and Nicola regions, which could bring up to 15 mm of rain along with strong wind gusts.

The valley will dry up at the end of this week as a ridge of high pressure moves in.

The weather pattern will bring hot, dry weather said Lundquist. He expects the Okanagan to experience temperatures slightly warmer than usual for the month of July.

Lundquist predicts that the rest of the summer and fall will be warmer than usual.

Average daily highs ranging from 30 to 40 C are to be expected, said Lundquist.

Plan for hot beach days in the coming weeks.

