Okanagan Spirits featured in new book about gin

Vernon-based distillers partner up with bookstore for giveaway to celebrate

A Vernon-based distillery has been featured in a new book titled the World Atlas of GIN.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, famous for its gin, starts with locally grown grains and offers options for any connoisseur with its Essentials Line Gin and the Family Reserve Okanagan Gin—an apple-based gin made from local Okanagan apples.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery and Mosaic Books in Kelowna have now partnered up to celebrate the book release by giving away a free copy and a gin experience for three at the distillery’s downtown Kelowna location.

