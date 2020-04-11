Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery has donated more than 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to medical workers and facilities in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

Okanagan Spirits donates 20K hand sanitizer bottles, more on the way

The distillery’s ‘Harness Your Superhero’ campaign offers a chance for the public to help

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery has donated more than 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in its Flatten the Curve initiative so far.

Tyler Dyck, CEO of the distillery in Vernon and Kelowna, said the bottles have been sent to “our local healthcare heroes,” and thanked members of the public who have helped the cause.

Last week Okanagan Spirits launched its Harness Your Superhero campaign, where money generated from the sale of liquor products contributes to the making of more sanitizer bottles.

“I’m glad to say that because of that, you guys have actually contributed to about 2,500 of those bottles more going out than we would have been able to do ourselves,” said Dyck.

The distillery has been turning its craft whiskey, gin and vodka into sanitizer for the past few weeks to help local frontline workers battle shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far the distillery has given bottles of sanitizer to B.C. Ambulance Service throughout the entire Central and North Okanagan, as well as to every department, ward and frontline staff member at the Kelowna General Hospital (the same will soon be true of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital).

Okanagan Spirits hand sanitizer has also made its way to Bylands Nurseries Ltd., where 19 temporary foreign workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bottles have also been given to Interior Health community outreach workers, the Kelowna Cancer Centre, the Kelowna International Airport, Okanagan postal service workers, dozens of care and senior homes and more.

“This Superhero program not only has a multiplier effect on the amount of sanitizer we are able to produce and donate daily, but it also gets our sanitizer into the general public’s hands as well, so you can better protect yourself and the environment around you and your loved ones,” Dyck said.

“Please help join the fight so we can minimize the impact to our collective communities.”

Dyck said by next week the distillery hopes to have donated another 8,000 to 10,000 bottles.

READ MORE: B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

READ MORE: Kelowna cannabis company moves to hand sanitizer production

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Incredibly disheartening’ say Kelowna paramedics after vehicle broken into, equipment stolen

Just Posted

‘Incredibly disheartening’ say Kelowna paramedics after vehicle broken into, equipment stolen

“Someone stealing from one of our emergency response vehicles at a time like this is hard to take.”

Water quality advisory issued in Peachland

District says a “fair” rating on the turbidity index may require some to boil before consuming

Second inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan Correctional Centre

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides updates on Okanagan’s two outbreaks

Charities gain awareness through ‘Do Some Good’

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

PHOTOS: Penticton priest offers drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Okanagan Spirits donates 20K hand sanitizer bottles, more on the way

The distillery’s ‘Harness Your Superhero’ campaign offers a chance for the public to help

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

B.C. custody case highlights uncharted territory for split parents amid COVID-19

She’s a nurse, he operates a demolition company and both just want to keep their young son safe

Falkland Stampede postponed due to COVID-19

The annual stampede attended by thousands each year is now scheduled for late August

Long weekend vacationers flood to rural Princeton, cause stir for government, RCMP

RDOS director says local government’s hands are tied; “This is provincial issue”

Most Read