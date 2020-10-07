Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff in 2019. (Contributed)

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff Cancelled for 2020

The event will return in 2021

The Okanagan’s top bartenders will have to hold their drinks until 2021.

Every year, the top restaurant bartenders in the Okanagan gather to mix cocktails that they have created at the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff.

Using only local ingredients and including one of Okanagan Spirit’s products, the mixing magicians create cocktails to compete not only for the official judges but also for the public to find out who the best of the best bartender will be.

These bartenders work with their chef’s and pair this cocktail with a food bite. The public that attends can sample the cocktail creation and also the paired bite, all while being entertained with live Jazz music.

This year, on what would have been the 8th Annual Okanagan Spirits Mixoff, the event has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

“We value the safety of not only the public who attend but also the bartenders and chefs who have all had a challenging year.”, said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, producer of the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff.

“While you won’t be able to sample their great cocktails and fine food at the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff this year, please visit these local independent restaurants and support them by enjoying their amazing food and drinks.”

The Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff will return Nov. 4, 2021. The 2019 winners Kyle Friesen from Waterfront Café (Judges and People’s Choice Best Cocktail) and Chef Rod Butters (Best Bite) will have to hold onto their title one more year.

